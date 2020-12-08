December 8-11, 2020
Join the game changers of the built environment

4 days of innovation & business opportunities, in partnership with the NYC Real Estate Tech Week and MetaProp

⁞ New York City goes global

One week to learn and develop brand awareness and business opportunities.
Rooted in the US, with a global reach.

The real estate industry, tech ecosystems, investors, state/local government and thought leaders gather during Propel by MIPIM - NYC, in partnership with MetaProp, to develop new business opportunities, discover projects and ideas, be inspired & celebrate creativity. 

As part of the NYC Real Estate Tech Week, Propel by MIPIM - NYC Online is a unique opportunity to discover new products and find the right solution to your challenges.

⁞ One platform for a full digital experience

An All-in-one platform to give you access to the best of the real estate and tech industries:

  • Free to attend
  • Exclusive conference stream
  • Closed-door summits
  • Virtual exhibition
  • Online database and networking capabilities (messaging system, online meetings, personal agenda)
  • Unlimited access to industry trends and key insights

⁞ A conference program built around innovation

Innovative formats and Thought leadership

Learn from C-Suite executives of the industry in a series of original formats, including fireside chats with decision makers, use-case sessions and field interviews about places that inspire the leaders of real estate.

Closed-door summits & Learning expeditions

Discover successful collaborations and business opportunities with international markets such as Canada, the UK and Israël during the Online Learning Expeditions; join highly target audiences for the Occupier, Investor and Retail Summits.

Inclusion, Equity & Diversity

Key issues will be addressed through C-suite from companies that are committed to act change, and role models from other industries sharing their own experience and insights.

Partner events

Expand your experience by joining media & industry partners' events on December 10-11 for targeted discussions about the current challenges of the industry.

Vicki Been 

 Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development for New York City

Innovation is critical to how New York City and its companies are meeting the current moment's challenges. We look forward to supporting the thought leadership and innovation that Propel by MIPIM - NYC Online, in partnership with MetaProp will spark at a time when our region's fair recovery depends on creative problem-solving.

⁞ Register as a visitor ⁞

The visitor registration to Propel by MIPIM - NYC is free!

Register for the online platform and benefit from its database and networking capabilities, access exclusive content and bring change to the built environment.

⁞ Become a sponsor or exhibitor ⁞

Propel by MIPIM - NYC Online is a unique opportunity for your brand to be visibile, and to promote your products & services.

Get in touch and we will find together the right fit for your business objectives.

⁞ Our partners

⁞ Can't wait for exclusive content?

Key executives from the industry share valuable insights in our exclusive content!
Part of the NYC Real Estate Tech Week

